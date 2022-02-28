Voters across Central Texas will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in this year’s primary election.
Races on the federal, state and local level will appear on the ballot for both the Republican and Democratic primary races.
Voters will have the chance to cast their ballots at any one of 41 polling locations across the county. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with voters needing to bring a valid form of photo identification.
“The beauty of the voting center model is that if a person lives in Belton and works in Killeen, they may vote in either location and be given their precinct’s ballot at the polling site,” Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator, said.
The seven forms of acceptable photo identification approved in Texas includes a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.
Local races on the ballot this year include the Republican primaries for the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 seat, as well as JP Precinct 2 and JP Precinct 3 Place 1.
The Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 race this year is between incumbent Theodore “Ted” Duffield and his challenger Reese Davis.
Duffield, who spent four years in the U.S. Army before moving to the county in 1974, has served as a justice of the peace for six terms so far. Duffield has also worked for six years at the Harker Heights Police Department and seven years with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department before being elected as JP in 1994.
“In the 28 years that I have been here, I can tell that it really does make a difference for the people,” Duffield said. “We have been able to help quite a few people with some of the issues that they run into.”
Reese Davis, Duffield’s challenger, is a former Killeen Police Department officer who retired in June 2020 after 34 years.
Davis said he is interested in bringing a new perspective to the office along with a concentration on helping the county’s youth.
“My message is that it is time for change,” Davis said. “I want to work with our youth and meet regularly with our citizens.”
The Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 race will see a rematch between incumbent Cliff Coleman and challenger Richard Sapp. The two men faced off against each other in 2018 for the same seat.
Coleman, a former Houston Police officer and Belton businessman, handles truancy cases in the county on top of his normal duties.
“So throughout my reelection campaign I’ve tried to allow constituents to check me out for themselves. Not only do I believe that I’ve been who they have wanted in office, I also firmly believe I’m who they will continue to want in office,” Coleman said. “My constituents hired me for a job in which I have exceeded all expectations.”
Sapp, a retired Temple Police officer of 32 years, currently works at Central Texas College in Killeen as an adjunct professor.
Having worked with juveniles while he was a police officer, Sapp said he feels like he would bring a lot of experience to the role.
“I am well aware of issues pertaining to youthful offenders,” Sapp said. “I want to take that experience that I have to the issues concerning truancy.”
Two candidates are also running for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 1’s unexpired seat, left vacant by former JP David Barfield.
Keith Reed currently holds the seat after having been unanimously appointed last year by the county’s Commissioners Court. Reed is a former police chief for both Troy and Lorena, and has worked as an adjunct professor.
“I am not (political) in any sense of the word,” Reed said. “The only reason I am here is because I was asked by a couple of the justices of the peace if I would be interested in joining them.”
Velva Johnson, Reed’s challenger, currently works as the court coordinator for the 426th District Court in Bell County.
Johnson has worked in the judicial system for the past 40 years, working for multiple local judges and attorneys.
“I have just decided that I have learned and amassed over the years, with great teachers, and put it to more use than just being a court coordinator,” Johnson said.
Voters will also get to make their voices heard on both sides of the isle for the state Senate race, with the seat open as Senator Dawn Buckingham runs to be land office commissioner.
Those voting in the Republican primary will have the choice of Temple resident Lamar Lewis, the district director for state Rep. Hugh Shine of Temple; retired Texas game warden Pete Flores of Austin; and Raul Reyes, a home builder from Castroville.
Two Democrats are running for the seat, software engineering manager Kathy Jones-Hospod from Cedar Park and veteran Jeremy Kohlwes from Castroville.
County officials encouraged those intending to vote on Election Day to check its new wait time application.
The application, which was developed in 2020 by the county, allows voters to see the nearest polling location as well as how long they could expect to wait before voting. This is the first year the county has used the application.
Election officials said wait times during early voting were usually shorter than five minutes, though Election Day could see that change.
Voters can find the application on the county’s website at bellcountytx.com/voting.