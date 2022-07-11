BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor College of Visual & Performing Arts will host a piano sale in conjunction with the Rockley Family Foundation.
The sale will be July 28-30 in the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. Appointments can be made by calling 254-290-2896.
The event will feature used new first-class and digital pianos at a no-cost basis for the 2021-2022 school year. Instruments provided to other institutions, or made otherwise available, will be sold at a discounted rate to continue this program and provide resources for UMHB’s music department, according to a news release. The UMHB Music Department has teamed up with the Rockley Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports music education, for the sale.
“A large selection of grands, baby grands, Disklavier grands, vertical (upright) pianos, hybrid pianos, and digital pianos will be available,” UMHB said in a release. “This event will feature starter to professional-level instruments from such makers as Yamaha, Bösendorfer, Seiler, Pramberger, a discrete selection of vintage Steinway & Sons pianos, and more. Most instruments are less than one-year-old, include a new factory warranty, and are tuned. Delivery and no-interest financing are available on site.”
Kathryn Fouse, dean of the College of Visual & Performing Arts, urged community members to consider the program.
“In a time where creative solutions are needed to maintain a properly equipped music program, this loan program is important to us at UMHB in our efforts to further education in the arts,” Fouse said in a statement. “We invite you to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”
For more information, call 254-290-2896.