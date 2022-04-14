BELTON — Transportation officials have narrowed down the alternative routes for the proposed “Lake to Lake” road to three.
These routes — Alternative A, Interstate 35 at FM 2484 to State Highway 317 at FM 2305; Alternative C, FM 439 at Quarry Road to Poison Oak Road at Old Waco Road; and Alternative D, I-35 at Loop 121 to Highway 317 at 2483 via a new bridge — were presented to Bell County residents on Thursday during a meeting hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation at the Bell County Expo Center.
The intent of the road is to connect Bell County’s two reservoirs, Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes.
“We had over 90 alternative routes proposed … and through an analysis-driven process we consolidated it to these three,” Jake Smith, a spokesman for TxDOT’s Waco District, said. “There’s a chance that it could be taken up by the local stakeholders, where it would go into engineering and design, but right now it kind of just ends here.”
However, Belton City Manager Sam Listi and Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter emphasized how these three routes are a significant counter to the long-range planning that Belton, Bell County, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization and residents have collaborated on for many years.
“The study has been underway for a while per our request, but the three plans that are going forward from the analysis do not address the need for the community and really creates more impact to existing residential neighborhoods,” Listi told the Telegram. “So we’re just very concerned about it and will be forwarding our comments to TxDOT accordingly.”
Belton’s preferences were for Alternative B and Alternative E, which would both connect FM 2271 and FM 1670 through an already secured right of way.
The difference in the two options is that Alternative E would have a new road and bridge to the east of existing FM 2271. If recommended, the bridge would be analyzed for potential environmental impacts to Miller Springs Park.
“I was very disappointed that 20-plus years of planning by city staff and others was not taken into account in the recommendations presented to us today,” Carpenter said. “Rapid growth creates challenges and disruptions without easy solutions. I feel most of us agree that north-south access within the city of Belton must be addressed. Building on the right of way the city already owns is, in my opinion, the best and least disruptive solution to improving traffic flow in our city.”
Joe Shepperd, who lives in the River Place Estates subdivision, favors Alternative B.
“I’m with the city of Belton. I still think that they have the best alternative — to help people from South Belton get to the Morgan’s Point Resort area,” he said while looking at a display that depicted the three recommended alternatives. “I don’t really think any of these are a beautiful scenario nor do they help us that much.”
Shepperd, a 30-year Belton resident, noted how he is against Alternative D for the potential impact on the Miller Springs Nature Center — a federally-owned site that the city of Belton and the city of Temple share management of.
“My first reaction is that there is a beautiful, pristine, riverfront property down there with the (Miller Springs Nature Center) … and I can’t imagine that being destroyed,” he told the Telegram. “I have known Miller Springs all my life. It’s a beautiful piece of ground and I think this stretch of land has more value to the public as a recreational area than somewhere to put a bridge.”
Shepperd, whose property would be impacted by Alternative A, plans to have discussions with his neighbors in the weeks to come.
“Somebody said something to me about the route but it didn’t register with me until this week … and I don’t think the River Place people understood that they would be impacted by it either,” he said. “We will mobilize the River Place subdivision residents and they’ll be out in force. Believe it.”
Although these three alternative routes were derived from an analysis-driven feasibility study process, Smith emphasized how they are simply conceptual.
“They would be refined at a future date in a further project development process … but it just kind of depends on what the local stakeholders want,” he said. “These routes may or may not be built, but this was the purpose of the feasibility study process — to narrow down a list of alternatives.”
A feasibility study for the proposed road will be completed in fall 2022.