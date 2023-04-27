Train day

Engine 3423 sits on an isolated track at the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum. Saturday, May 6, is Train Day, and the museum and adjacent Santa Fe Plaza will come to life with model trains, displays, games and Speeder cars. 

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

It’s almost time to celebrate National Train Day, and Temple is the perfect spot for such a celebration. After all, Temple is the city that trains built.