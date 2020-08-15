New trading cards are now circulating in Temple — not of athletes or fictional monsters, but rather local police officers instead.
After about a five-year break, the Temple Police Department is once again giving out officer trading cards. The cards, which show individual officers or groups, aim to build trust between the community and those serving them, officials said.
Temple Officer Cody Close, 28, a Community Oriented Policing Services unit member who is featured on one of the cards, said the effort works as an icebreaker for officers, helping them connect to residents in a positive way.
“It is a good way for kids to get to know the officers especially, and also for the parents to reinforce that we are here … and they can come to us if they need us,” Close said.
Community policing “brings the community closer to the officers and shows that we work for them and we are working to make the community safer,” she said.
There are 50 cards in the series, with officers posing throughout the community in front of the businesses who sponsor the printing of the cards.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the cards are not something the department produces annually. The last set was printed in 2015. The current set features newer officers.
Weems said the cards feature officers that residents will see most often, focusing less on the administrative ranks. While officers have their own cards, Weems said, some trade with colleagues so they can give out a variety to youngsters.
Close said she has constantly distributed the cards since she received them as children come up to her frequently to see if she has any.
Weems said officers are able to give the cards out whenever they want, be it during community events such as Coffee with a Cop, or to children they see going to a store or walking down the road.
“(The cards) open up the conversation,” Close said. “The kids will see us and come up and ask if we have any trading cards, then the parents will see that as an opportunity to talk to us. They will bring either concerns to us or just say ‘Hey’ and ‘Keep up the good work.’”
Officer Gabriel Estrella, 42, has been with the Temple department for more than 10 years and has been on multiple cards.
Estrella, who also serves on the COPS unit, said it was important for him to make a good impression as a police officer. He said having a good relationship with the community means fewer confrontations for all officers.
“Growing up as a kid, I saw the difference of an officer that was in the schools talking to the kids and regular officers who were just there to pull you over,” Estrella said. “Most times when you meet an officer something is going on, your parents are getting a ticket or there is trouble. With these cards, you get to have a better relationship (with the community) than someone getting in trouble.”
Close said that while she and Estrella do not go on patrol, they are told that officers see more community cooperation because of the department’s community policing efforts.
Estrella said community members may identify an issue but don’t know what to do about it. The cards, he said, can help break the ice and give them somebody to call and talk to.
Close agreed.
“It is really hard for our patrol officers sometimes to step out of the mentality of being an enforcer, and (into) being a communicator,” Close said. “By having these cards, they can start a conversation. It truly breaks the ice for the officers that are not used to just talking to people in a non-enforcement manner.”
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, who joined the department in June, said he supports the effort and feels it is a good way to draw the community together.
“These police officer trading cards are a great icebreaker that fosters interactions between officers and young members of the community,” Reynolds said. “We hope that these interactions will lead to meaningful relationships and will contribute to our goal of building relationships with all members of the community while emphasizing our dedication to community-oriented policing as a philosophy that permeates the entire organization.”