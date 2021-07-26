BELTON – A freeway milling operation continues this week with planned closures that shut down lanes on Interstates 35 and 14.
At 7 tonight, crews will close two outside northbound mainlanes on I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue as well as the eastbound I-14 lanes, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
The on-ramps to Loop 121 and Holland Road will be closed.
Eastbound I-14 lanes will also be closed and traffic will be directed to exit at Connell Street.
The I-14 eastbound frontage road on-ramp will be closed, as well as the Central Avenue exit ramp. Traffic will be directed to use exit 294B.
The closure will end at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Smith said.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday night, crews will close two inside northbound mainlanes on I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue and one eastbound I-14 lane.
The on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed. The inside eastbound mainlane of I-14 will be closed approaching I-35.
The closure will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The operation is dependent on the weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.