BELTON — A policy on public speakers at Belton ISD board meetings was sent back for adjustments after board members indicated Monday night they didn’t want to overly limit comments but needed alternatives when a large number of speakers sign up.
The discussion followed a May 17 school board meeting, where some members of the public were disruptive with cheering and booing when protesting the use of masks for the 2020-21 school year.
Although then-school board president Suzanne McDonald informed the audience of the public comment rules, she was interrupted several times and had to raise her voice to continue talking.
Under the revised ordinance, “The board shall not tolerate disruption of the meeting by members of the audience. Attendees shall not bring posters, banners or other items that might disrupt the meeting,” according to a staff report on the proposed changes. “If, after at least one warning from the presiding officer, any individual continues to disrupt the meeting by his or her words or actions, the presiding officer may request assistance from law enforcement officials to have the individual removed from the meeting.
However, Manuel Alcozer, Belton ISD’s Area 5 trustee, stressed that this policy review process is not an attempt to limit stakeholders from having an opportunity to address their school board members.
“According to law, we can limit comments … but I want to make it very clear that we want to hear from the public,” he said. “But what if we have 100 people show up?”
Alcozer, like other trustees, does not want public comments — scheduled at the beginning of each meeting — to last three or four hours.
“Nine times out of 10 it’s not going to happen, but the time that it does happen, we may need to utilize this discretion so that (presenters) don’t have to wait until 10 or 11 o’clock to do their presentations,” Alcozer said. “It’s an attempt to maintain order in the event that something does occur.”
In an attempt to ensure meeting efficiency, the proposal also provides the presiding officer the option to delay public comments, regarding non-agenda times, until the meeting is nearly over.
Holly Wardell, Belton ISD’s attorney, said it is not uncommon to have provisions, like these, in place.
“Local governmental entities can adopt reasonable rules for public comments,” she said during the meeting. “That five minutes can actually be a long time to talk … and there are some districts that have cut (public comment times) down to one minute.”
But Wardell highlighted how most Texas school districts have adopted a public comment period of three minutes — an observation that Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith also has made.
“I think the majority of school districts that we see around us all have three-minute public comments, which I think leads to a more efficient meeting,” he said. “I would strongly urge us not to go anything below three minutes but I do feel like five minutes sometimes is a lot to try and get through.”
Janet Leigh, an at-large trustee for the school board, agreed.
“To me, that’s a reasonable amount of time,” she said. “I would not want to go under that unless it’s a very extraneous circumstance.”
In response, the Policy Committee discussed the feasibility of establishing a time-scale system dependent on the number of individuals signed up for public comments.
“We’ll develop a sliding scale where (time) goes down to two minutes per speaker when there’s over 15 public comments and where (time) goes down to one minute when over 25 public comments … something like that,” Smith said. “I think that would provide clarity that people would appreciate.”
The Policy Committee elected to revisit the revised ordinance in its next meeting after Wardell makes revisions to the policy’s draft.
“I’m more comfortable holding off on voting on this if we’re going to include a sliding scale,” Smith said. “(Holly) will take this information back and rework the policy … so I think it would be wise for you all, the policy committee, to look at it again because we don’t want a surprise coming in at the next school board meeting.”
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said the district’s next Policy Committee meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.
If a first reading is approved at that time, a second reading of the ordinance will be considered by the committee at a later date. Following committee approval of the second reading, the proposal would be sent to the school board for adoption.
During the Monday meeting, trustee Chris Flor encouraged residents to always reach out to their school board members through their emails.
“I’ve always told people that if you’re going to come to public comments ... that public comments (time period) probably isn’t the first time we should’ve heard about this,” he said. “If you want to talk about something, I’d be more than happy to talk to you about it and maybe help you prepare … so that we can hear what you have to say in a way that we can actually hear and listen.”