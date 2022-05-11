The Temple Police Department is investigating a missing person's possible death, according to a news release from the department.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, patrol officers were dispatched for a non-responsive person observed in a vehicle in the 3500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop.
A gray Ford Focus belonging to a reported missing person Dritayi Jambo was located with a deceased male in the vehicle.
Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the death.
The male found is believed to be Jambo, but the department is awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.
An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.
This case is an active ongoing investigation.