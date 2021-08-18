Two Temple residents were indicted last week in connection with the robbery and shooting of a man.
Javier Mena, 34, and Florretta Strickland, 52, both face a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
A man found shot in the 1400 block of West Adams Avenue May 1 was reportedly robbed by the pair after he won $400 at a game room, according to arrest affidavits.
The man knew Strickland and went to various game rooms with her on April 30. Hours later, a man later identified as Mena picked the two up. Strickland then told the man she needed half of his winnings.
After he said no, Strickland told Mena that “they needed to take (the victim) to a field and take care of it,” Temple Police Detective John Leach said in the affidavit. Strickland “also stated she was going to take all the money.”
When Mena pulled over in a parking lot on West Adams, he displayed a firearm so the victim called 911 “so they could hear what was going on,” the affidavit said.
Both suspects got out the vehicle, along with the victim who said he wasn’t scared and started to run away when he heard a shot. He later woke up with officers talking to him and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Video from the Temple Police Department reportedly helped identify the suspects after they obtained “rap sheets” from the department to use as identification to rent a motel room, the affidavit said. Video from the motel also showed the suspects.
A recording of the 911 call the victim made recorded an argument about money and drugs. When a gun is mentioned, the victim said “Let me out” before a gunshot is heard, along with cursing.
The victim “can be heard moaning and breathing loudly in obvious distress,” Leach said in the affidavit.
A CT scan showed the victim suffered from a bullet lodged in his skull with brain fragments in the brain.
The victim identified Mena and Strickland as his attackers in a photo lineup.
Mena remained the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $200,000 bond. Strickland also remains jailed, with her bond set at $100,000, records show.
Belton sex charges
A 24-year-old Belton man was indicted last week on three felony sex charges.
Israel Garcia was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child.
Garcia, arrested in June, was in custody at the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held in lieu of a $150,000 bond, records show.
In December 2020, a girl made a claim about sexual abuse that started when she was in the first grade, according to an arrest affidavit. The girl later was interviewed by a forensic investigator.
The girl said Garcia touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her since 2015, when she was 5 or 6 years old, the affidavit said.
Luis E. Reina, 50, also of Belton, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
A girl reported April 19 that Reina touched her inappropriately during a visit to his house.
The girl previously told her parents about the abuse, but that was not previously reported — resulting in a Child Protective Services investigation, the affidavit said.
The victim’s parents expressed concern that Reina would flee Texas for Mexico since criminal histories indicate Reina is not a U.S. citizen, the affidavit said.
Reina remains in custody at the Bell County Jail with an immigration hold and a $150,000 bond, records show.
Other indictments
• Tyrone D. Coleman, 32, of Temple, assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
• Daniel R. Smyton, 34, of Temple, assault on a pregnant person.
• Corey M. Elmquist, 36, of Belton, deadly conduct.
• Patrick W. Claybourne, 48, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams (repeat offender).
• Natalie Bunch, 21, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Wallace C. Slaton, 42, of Temple, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Catherine G. Skinner, 38, of Temple, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
• Fabian V. Walker, 42, of Harker Heights, evading arrest with a vehicle (repeat offender).
• Carmen S. Deleon Jr., 44, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Jessica D. Faine, 32, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Eric D. Jones Jr., 29, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Joann Penaloza, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Derek S. Sherrill, 27, of Little River-Academy, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.