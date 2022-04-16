KILLEEN — In an ongoing legal battle, Killeen Independent School District countersued a former KISD mother for legal fees, claiming she extorted the district in her quest for special education services for her children.
The district seeks to recover thousands of dollars in attorneys’ fees and costs from a family who says they had to move from Killeen to Belton ISD to receive appropriate special education services for their children. The Belton family filed a federal lawsuit against KISD last year.
Stephanie Moody of Belton alleges that during the years her daughter, Samantha, attended KISD, the district failed to recognize her daughter’s autism and auditory disorder diagnoses, and did not provide special education services legally afforded to her daughter by federal law.
Now in Belton ISD, Moody says her daughter’s autism diagnosis is recognized and she is receiving special education autism services, whereas KISD refused to offer her daughter autism services during her educational experience with the district.
After years of making her way through the special education complaint process, Moody filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas on Dec. 15 against KISD and the Texas Education Agency.
Moody’s attorney said in a statement that she will be filing a reply to KISD’s counterclaim.
“The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act explicitly provides that parents of a child with a disability may have a hearing that is open to the public as the parents did here,” said Sonja Kerr with Connell Michael Kerr, LLP. “We look forward to responding to the school’s unfounded counterclaim that is clearly designed to chill parent advocacy.”
In a court document dated April 5, KISD filed a 17-page answer in which it denies all claims made by the Moodys, as well as a counterclaim for an unspecified amount of money.
“We have a responsibility to appropriately allocate and expend the district’s resources,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email Wednesday. “When unsubstantiated claims result in the expenditure of defense attorney fees that detract from the district’s mission, we have an obligation to our community to seek restitution.”
Between 2017 and Nov. 12, 2021, KISD reportedly spent $140,691, on lawyer’s fees and expert witnesses in order to fight the Moody’s special education complaint.
In its counterclaim, KISD claims the Moodys’ complaint “was frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation …” and that the family “… continued to litigate after the litigation became frivolous, unreasonable or without foundation, or was presented for an improper purpose such as to harass, to cause unnecessary delay or to needlessly increase the cost of litigation. Accordingly, KISD is entitled to its attorneys’ fees and costs.”
On March 29, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — on behalf of the TEA — filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.