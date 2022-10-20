A Milam County grand jury indicted two residents on separate assault charges involving vehicles on two separate incidents.
Demetria Davis, 29, of Cameron, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said she tried to run two people over with her car but was stopped by concrete steps.
At about 10:48 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers with the Cameron Police Department responded to an apartment complex on the 500 block of East 21st Street, according to an arrest affidavit
At the scene, police learned that Davis allegedly tried to run over two people with her car while they were standing on the porch of their apartment.
“Both parties advised that defendant drove her vehicle to their apartment and pulled up into the front yard area, striking a trash can,” the affidavit said. “Defendant then backed her vehicle up at a high rate of speed, striking a street sign near the sidewalk in front of apartment two and bending the sign sideways.”
The two people, the affidavit said, believed she wanted to run them over.
“Defendant then drove her vehicle forward at a high rate of speed, towards (the two people) who were standing on the front porch,” the affidavit said. “Defendant’s vehicle then struck the concrete steps leading up to the front porch.”
Police interviewed Davis and, according to the affidavit, she told them she went to the apartment, confronted one of the persons on the porch, and drove the vehicle towards them but denied hitting the concrete steps.
Hector Martinez Campos
Hector Martinez Campos, 22, of Buckholts, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after police say he hit a residence with his car, injuring an elderly woman.
On March 19, officers with the Buckholts Police Department responded to a traffic accident on South Eighth Street where a silver Dodge Charger collided with a house.
“The investigation of the accident disclosed that the defendant’s vehicle was traveling northbound on 8th Street at an unsafe speed … reportedly 123 mph,” the affidavit said. “Defendant lost control and collided with the structure which was occupied. All occupants (of the vehicle) were transported via ambulance to (the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple) emergency room.”
The next day, Campos was interviewed at the police station in Buckholts.
During the interview, Campos told them he was at a party hall for a celebration where he consumed some alcohol. Then, on the way back, he allegedly wanted to show his passengers how fast his car was, the affidavit said.
“The defendant and the occupants then proceed to South 8th Street … exceeding 120 miles per hour,” the affidavit said. “The defendant lost control at the 200 block of South 8th Street, striking a tree that was sheared off at the ground, then another tree left with heavy damage and a vehicle that parked and unattended and then the residence.”
An elderly woman at the house was treated for minor injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and released.
Police obtained a blood draw from Campos while at the hospital and he had an alleged blood alcohol content of .19, more than twice the legal limit.
Other indictments
Brian Leon Robinson, 35, of Cameron, evading police with a vehicle and burglary of building.
Kevin Rubio, 34, of Rockdale, two counts of debit or credit card abuse.
Tomas Velasquez Luna, 35, of Rockdale, criminal mischief of an ATM, burglary of a building and attempt to take a weapon from an officer.
Joel Page, 28, of Rockdale, criminal mischief of an ATM and burglary of a building.
Kyle Jones, 36, of Rockdale, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and six counts of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.
Robert Latta, 28, of McDade, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Steve Howell, 39, of Milano, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joseph Luna, 19, of Rockdale, evading police with a vehicle.
Carolynn Grosshans, 29, of Rockdale, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Richard Martinez, 25, of Cameron, sex offender duty to register.
Mario Martinez Garcia, 57, of Cameron, injury to a child.
Ijanay Johnson, 20, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Brian Rogel, 33, of Houston, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.
David Lockett, 43, of Rockdale, attempt to take a weapon from officer.
Christina Rathbone, 34, of Rockdale, theft from the elderly between $2,500 and $30,000, and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.
Raul Avila, 41, of Rockdale, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Analece Sandles, 20, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Matthew Benkoski, 46, of Cameron, aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault.
Russell Reed, 40, of Webberville, online impersonation.
Crystal Martin, 36, of Rogers, injury to the elderly.
Marvin West, 44, of Buckholts, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jessie James Tabor, 44, of Buckholts, assault of public servant.
Doris Simmons, 36, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Nico Vargas Lopez, 21 of Cameron, stalking.
Tyler Seward, 29, of Buckholts, assault family violence.
Kaden Ellison, 28, of Cameron, assault family violence.
Nora Yancy, 24, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
Chad Malin, 47, of Rockdale, burglary of a habitation.
Vincent Bynaum, 46, of Giddings, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
Jauntenay Green, 36, of Calvert, unlawful restraint.
Angel Badillo, 19, of Rockdale, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
Dennis Ruzika, 53, of Cameron, assault family violence.