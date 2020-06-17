Retaliation against a witness in a Temple criminal case has prompted a federal judge to sentence a McGregor man to more than 34 years in a federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Wednesday sentenced Devito Dembinsky, 32, to 413 months in a federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Dembinsky pleaded guilty on June 11, 2019, to one count of obstruction of justice, one count of retaliating against a witness and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to a news release.
“The lengthy sentence handed down today sends a clear message to those who poison our communities with dangerous drugs, and then attempt to avoid accountability for their criminal conduct by threatening or harming witnesses,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Combs of the San Antonio field office said in a statement. “Obstruction of justice strikes at the foundation of our criminal justice system and will not be tolerated.”
Dembinsky admitted that in January 2019 — while jailed awaiting trial on the meth charge — he punched a co-conspirator several times in the face and caused multiple broken bones in his nose and a large lip contusion, according to the release.
Dembinsky later bragged about the assault during recorded telephone conversations from inside the detention facility, the release said.
Dembinsky reportedly told two people that he had assaulted the “snitch” and “rat” because he believed the person agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and be a witness against Dembinsky.
The FBI and the Temple Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris prosecuted the case.