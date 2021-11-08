The Mid-Texas Area Team for the Operation Christmas Child ministry is seeking support from Temple area residents.
The group, which packs shoeboxes with Christmas gifts for needy children across the globe, will pass out empty Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at both the north and south Chick-fil-A locations in Temple.
The public may receive a box using the drive-through, or the dine-in area. Each participant who fills the box with a new, quality toy, school supplies, and children’s personal hygiene products may return the filled box to the Mid-Texas team on November 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive one free, Chick-fil-A menu item offer.