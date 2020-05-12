Local governments can now begin seeking their portion of the billions of dollars of aid allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Texas officials announced this week.
More than $5 billion in funding was dedicated to Texas. But only cities and counties with populations greater than 500,000 directly received their aid — which totals more than $3 billion.
Entities smaller than that threshold — such as Bell County and all of its local cities — have to seek their reimbursement through the state of Texas, according to a news release.
Nearly $2 billion was dedicated to the 242 counties and cities with them that fell short of that population threshold.
The entities are eligible to receive $55 per capita, according to a news release. The funding will cover any coronavirus-related expenses cities and counties have made during the pandemic.
Bell County has seen its share of COVID-19 cases.
Eight additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District. That is the largest one-day increase since May 2, when eight residents also tested positive for the virus.
That brings the Bell County Public Health District tally to 214.
The Texas Department of State Health Services Tuesday pinned the county’s total at 220 — a number that includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base and can be a day behind local data.
Bell County also saw nine residents recover from the coronavirus, increasing that number to 144.
Since Monday, 605 additional tests have been performed in Bell County. So far, 11,785 tests have been administered here since the first confirmed infection in mid-March.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district director, said last week that the county might see small spikes with the ramp up of testing.
“We might see a spike of say 15 in a day, perhaps. That wouldn’t be terribly alarming given the extreme increase in testing,” Robison-Chadwell said during an online news conference. “But the fact we have seen such an increase in this short period of time and really haven’t seen a lot more positives is encouraging.”
Local COVID-19 testing sites have started to add antibody testing.
Premier ER and Urgent Care announced all of their locations — including its West Temple facility at 7010 W. Adams Ave. — will now have antibody testing capabilities, a company news release said.