Bartlett ISD voters will consider a $20 million bond proposal Nov. 2 that calls for construction of new facilities.
Outlined projects currently include construction of a new agricultural facility, a new football field and track, a new press box and a new vocational technology building.
The package is projected to increase the district’s tax rate by 22 cents per $100 of taxable home value.
Bartlett ISD also will increase its square footage through a series of additions and renovations at its existing facilities.
“Additional elementary and secondary classrooms will protect current smaller class sizes,” Bartlett ISD said.
“Bartlett ISD students deserve the best, and it is our commitment to provide for their future,” the district said in a statement. “Bartlett ISD strives to provide a learning environment where each student is challenged to reach the highest levels of excellence. Our students and staff take pride in the successes in the classroom and on the field/court in competition.”
If approved, Bartlett ISD — unable to apply bond funding to staff salaries and wages, general operating or maintenance expenses, or textbooks or education materials — plans to address growing capacity issues through its district-wide improvements.
For a homeowner with a home valued at $200,000, the $20 million bond would increase their annual tax bill by $385 — $32.09 a month.
But not every property owner in Bartlett ISD would see their taxes increase.
“By state law, taxes on the homestead of persons over the age of 65 are ‘frozen’ and cannot be raised unless the owner makes improvements to the property, at which time the taxes are ‘frozen’ again,” according to Bartlett ISD. “If you qualify for the ‘senior citizen’ exemption, there is no tax increase on your homestead as a result of the bond.”
Stakeholders can access further information about Bartlett ISD’s $20 million bond proposal online at bit.ly/3G6nJYy.