BELTON — Yettie Polk Park hummed with activity Saturday during the Pet Parade and Prevention Fair of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas. There was DJ music, free hot dogs, a bounce house, games and gifts for the children.
April is Child Prevention Month, said Debra Longley, executive director of Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas. Several other nonprofits with an interest in the safety of children and their families joined the center in producing the fair.
“We want to bring awareness to our community, because when our community knows the signs and sees the signs, they can do something,” she said. “It takes a community to be aware and come together and say we won’t tolerate it anymore.”
Unfortunately, she said, Bell County ranks No. 8 of all Texas counties in confirmed child abuse cases.
“Which is a staggering statistic,” she said. “That’s why we are out here today, so people will know what to do.”
She and her helpers handed out a pamphlet listing 10 signs of child abuse. They include unexplained injuries; changes in behavior; fear of certain places or people; changes in eating, sleeping or school performance; lack of personal care; unusual risk-taking; and inappropriate sexual behavior.
“We want parents to talk to their children,” she said, and referred to a CACTX list of seven talking points.
This would include talking about the child’s body, setting boundaries and what children should do if they are abused. Another point is that parents should warn their children about someone asking them to keep secrets. And parents should encourage the disclosure of inappropriate actions. Parents ought to begin having these conversations with their children at a very young age, the CACTX recommends, and should encourage open communication.
In the AWARE Central Texas booth, Aiesha Perry, program coordinator, said she and her assistant, Aliyah Simon, were passing out toys and candy and spreading awareness about available services. Mainly that’s about their parenting classes, she said.
“We also offer in-home case management,” Perry said. “That’s more of a one-on-one parenting class for families with children 0-5.”
AWARE deals with family violence, sexual assault, protective orders, domestic violence, crime victims compensation, community resources, parent education, in-home family services and anger management, she said.
“We’re busy,” she said. “We have a wait list, but it’s not longer than a month. We take volunteers.”
Their 24/7 hotline is 254-813-0968 and their website is awarecentraltexas.org.
Melissa Ward, outreach coordinator for Court Appointed Special Advocates, said they were giving away prizes and letting the children play games, while talking about CASA.
CASA deals with cases in which children have been removed from their home, she said. CASA volunteers are trained to present the child’s home situation to the judge on the case.
“We also talk to the parents and the placement parents,” she said. “We file for reunification as much as we can, unless the home is unsafe.”
In that case, CASA tries to make it safe, she said.
The judge may recommend counseling or anger management, she said.
“Sometimes our support helps them move forward,” she said. “When stresses come, abuses increase. If we can decrease that stress we can make things better.”
At the booth of Circles of Care, Nicole Euting, lead case manager, let the children spin a prize wheel for candy and toys. Circles of Care is a foster care and adoption agency that has been in Central Texas for 20 years, she said.
“If the parents’ rights are terminated, the children are eligible for adoption,” she said.
Anyone who has a heart to keep children might qualify, she said.
“We have a series of training and other requirements that our parents have to go through before they can be licensed,” she said.