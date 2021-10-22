A Temple woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly broke into a building and took food and other items.
Autumn Finger, 33, was indicted by grand jurors on a burglary of a habitation charge, a second degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.
On May 26, Bell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary on the 13000 block of Kuykendall Mountain Road after Finger allegedly was found inside the building when a technician went into the building to perform routine pest control.
The building owner told police the inside of the dwelling appeared to “rummaged through, lights on, food removed from the freezer and keys were missing,” an arrest affidavit said.
Finger was no longer in the building when deputies arrived. Investigators processed the scene and said they found fingerprints matching Finger.
On July 11, deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Deer Ridge Road to a welfare check of a female sitting in the roadway. The report states the female was identified as Finger.
During their contact with Finger, deputies say they suspected she was under the influence of narcotics and found a crystal-like substance in a small baggie under her foot.
Deputies tested the substance using a field test kit and it tested positive for methamphetamine.
She remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.