Although Chloe Pearce loves to be creative, her tool box does not feature what many would consider standard supplies.
Instead of acrylic paints and brushes, the Temple High School senior is usually equipped with a welding helmet and torch.
“I like the creativity that we’re allowed to have and express,” Pearce, whose peers affectionately refer to as “Scrapper,” told the Telegram about the trade. “I’ve made a chandelier and a bench for a couple of our class projects, and last year I helped make the ‘Torch Awards’ for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.”
As part of the Manufacturing Day festivities on Friday, local businesses offered plant tours and presentations to career and technical education students, such as Pearce, from the Temple and Belton independent school districts.
“With a strong manufacturing sector there is demand for a skilled workforce,” Whitney Theriot, the vice president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Temple is fortunate to have existing pipelines to grow talent through CTE programming.”
In Temple, there are 130 manufacturers — including Wilsonart, Reynolds Consumer Products, Palladio Industries, Temple Machine Shop and MooreCo — that support about 6,600 jobs.
“I went to Reynolds where they make the Hefty trash bags and they showed us a lot of the machines,” Pearce, who has aspirations of becoming a welder in the Navy, said. “I didn’t realize beforehand how they put the drawstring into the bag or how they get the scent onto the bags.”
On Thursday, President Joe Biden called manufacturing the backbone of America.
“Over the past year and a half, we have been making ‘Buy American’ a reality, not just a slogan, and bringing jobs and companies home,” he said in a proclamation. “This year’s National Manufacturing Day comes in the midst of an American manufacturing boom, as we celebrate the strength and resilience of the American worker and recommit to the investments and innovation that will ensure the future is ‘Made in America.’”
Jake Lingo, the welding instructor at Temple High School, has enjoyed the opportunity to help develop a new generation of skilled laborers.
“We have been partnered with Temple Machine Shop for six years, but this is the first year that our program has branched out and added new partners,” he said. “Our program is growing and we need more places for our students to venture out to. So now we have students that rotate on Thursdays between three different locations.”
Although that expansion has helped prevent a single business from being bogged down with too many people on site, the instructor emphasized how it also has allowed his students to experience the operational procedures in more than one professional environment.
“They’re all machine shops, but they’re three totally different entities. So things happen differently at each one,” Lingo said. “They’re able to actually see how the things that they’re learning to do on campus can set them apart from people that are already working in the industry now.”
Temple High School senior Ryan Garcia has noticed that firsthand.
“I just thought it looked cool at first. I definitely didn’t think it required as much skill as it does,” he said. “It’s a very fast paced, technical and precise (industry) and I don’t think everyone understands how important it is to the community.”