The Temple Animal Shelter wants to clear the shelter by offering free pet adoptions from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The shelter, 620 Mama Dog Cir., needs volunteers for the event, the city said in a news release.
“This event helps us relieve some of the capacity constraints that come from the high-intake months of summer,” Animal Services Supervisor Amy Strunk said in the release. “If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, there’s no better time than now.”
Adoption fees will be waived; however, other minor fees may apply, such as vaccinations. To adopt a pet, you must be at least 18-years-old, have a photo idenfication, and current address information.
To volunteer at the shelter, call 254-298-5732.