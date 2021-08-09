Temple animal shelter

A cat is housed at the Temple animal shelter, which has seen a decrease in pet adoptions because of the coronavirus crisis.

 BY SHANE MONACO | TELEGRAM STAFF

The Temple Animal Shelter wants to clear the shelter by offering free pet adoptions from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The shelter, 620 Mama Dog Cir., needs volunteers for the event, the city said in a news release.

“This event helps us relieve some of the capacity constraints that come from the high-intake months of summer,” Animal Services Supervisor Amy Strunk said in the release. “If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, there’s no better time than now.”

Adoption fees will be waived; however, other minor fees may apply, such as vaccinations. To adopt a pet, you must be at least 18-years-old, have a photo idenfication, and current address information.

To volunteer at the shelter, call 254-298-5732.