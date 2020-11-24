Robert “Peanut” Henderson was a beloved Temple Parks and Recreation worker who organized summer camps for nearly two decades.
The Wilson Park Recreation Center specialist’s mission in life was to get children who were wallflowers out of their comfort zones and embrace life and make friends.
“I think about all the kids that are staying at home watching TV when they could be here,” Henderson told the Telegram in 2012. “All people have to do is try it.”
Henderson, 57, died Saturday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, according to Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
“It saddens us to learn of the death of our longtime employee, colleague and friend, Robert (Peanut) Henderson,” the city of Temple said in a statement. “In his 17 years with the city of Temple, he shared his love for parks and recreation with hundreds of people, including generations of families in Temple. We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker, but our good friend as well.”
Henderson helped start Camp Heatwave at the Wilson Park Recreation Center in the mid-2000s. The summer camp provided children with outdoor activities, such as archery, camping, hiking, canoeing and more. Hundreds of students attended Camp Heatwave annually.
“Summer camp is something that sticks with you all your life,” Henderson said in 2016. “It teachers kids how to make friends and become better citizens.”
Henderson started working for the city of Temple in 2004 after filming a Disney camp documentary in Maine.
“Parents have a lot of choices when it comes to places to send their kids during the summer, but I have been told on several occasions that Peanut is the reason they choose Camp Heatwave,” Henderson’s former supervisor, Chuck Ramm, told the Telegram in 2012. “I think what makes him most proud is when past campers return and work for him as counselors. Watching them carry on the camp traditions to new campers brings him great joy.”
Most of the children with whom Henderson worked called him by his nickname, “Peanut.” It was a nickname Henderson had for so long that he could not trace back its origins.
Visitation for Henderson is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home, 3100 S. Old FM 440 Road in Killeen.
Services are set for 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple.