Take 12 bright Temple High students, pair them with 12 committed Texas A&M College of Medicine students, then stand back and watch.
Over four Saturdays in January and February, Temple High sophomores spent mornings listening to lectures, having hands-on experiences in a simulation lab and spending time with medical school student mentors.
“This is our second year for partnering with Texas A&M College of Medicine and Baylor Scott & White,” said Jason Mayo, Temple High principal. “Last year was great and we decided to do it again.”
The MYE2M — Mentoring Youth and Exposure to Medicine — program is a grant-funded experience as part of the Joint Admissions Medical Program, a state-funded program that allows early acceptance to a Texas medical school for students in historically underrepresented populations in Texas.
This effort, said Chris Diem, associate director of academic support services at Texas College of Medicine, is about helping grow a population of physicians and medical providers that reflect the population of the state.
“When we hear that high school students who participated in the program are considering a career in medicine, we know the program is functioning the way it should,” Diem said.
Early on in the program, Temple students learned how to take blood pressure and participated in a simulation with a programmable mannequin that simulated a birth.
“We got to hold a fake baby and it was interesting to see how fast it happens,” Alliana Diab said. “It’s a cool experience to do that and we’re not even in college.”
Tyler Van Beber liked the simulation experience as well.
“I want to be a trauma surgeon and the simulation was programmed as an emergency birth because the mother had been in a car wreck,” he said.
It’s those experiences that can serve as a sign if medicine is a good fit for you, Tyler said.
Diem said you could tell who was comfortable in that setting, getting in the middle of the birth and everything, including various liquids, that came with it.
Shaterika Griffin wasn’t able to attend the simulation, but she did like hearing from students who are currently in medical programs and are trying to figure out their specialty.
“That was helpful,” she said.
The high school students also participated in some of the research projects.
“That was really good in that we had hands-on participation instead of just listening to someone talk about what it takes to be a doctor,” Shaterika said.
Alliana said she already had an idea that she wanted to be a trauma nurse in a hospital emergency department.
“I like the rush of it,” she said.
Having a mentor with similar aspirations made it easier for Alliana to share her goals.
The high school students had the same mentor/medical student during the duration of the program.
“It was nice to have someone you knew by your side,” she said.
Alliana enjoyed the lecture from Dr. Francisco Gomez, a medical resident in the neurology department, who illustrated how to do a neuro examination.
A lot of information was shared during the four sessions and it helped to have someone who could break it down into manageable pieces.
Tyler’s mentor wants to be a surgeon and she helped him figure out what field would offer him the most satisfaction.
“They emphasized that you don’t have to arrive at school with a final decision,” he said. “You have plenty of time to figure out what part of the medical field you want to pursue.”
Tyler is applying for an EMT practicum next year at Temple High. If it all works out, Tyler will graduate high school with an EMT certification.
“My goal is to have that for a part-time job while I’m in college,” he said. “It will also give me the exposure to the field I want to work in.”
Shaterika said she was relieved that medical students don’t have to commit to a particular career plan immediately. Her mentor is currently making that decision herself and was able to point out different options that would work with Shaterika’s interests.
Some of the Temple High students are in CTE programs at Temple High that are health related and are already taking anatomy and physiology classes taught by a former EMT and nurse.
Of particular importance during the time spent at the medical school, the high school students learned about scholarship opportunities, Alliana said.
“I had no idea how I was going to pay for college, much less medical school,” she said.
The Temple High students were shown the medical school admission process, Mayo said.
Mayo said he appreciated the partners, Texas A&M College of Medicine and Baylor Scott & White, that made the program possible at no cost to the students. He was impressed that 12 Temple High students were willing to commit four Saturdays to the program.
The MYE2M Poster Presentation and Awards Ceremony is set for 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Texas A&M College of Medicine located at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Other students who participated in MYE2M are: Arianna Cruz, Kaylani Moore, Yajaira Ramos, Kennadye Stephenson, Camryn McGlothlin, Ariana Helt, Daisy Artega Emily Martinez and Stephanie Ruiz.