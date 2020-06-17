A local protest scheduled at the same time as 18 other protests around the country today will start at Temple city hall and end with a march to the Temple Police Department.
The “Police Brutality Must Go!” protest is set to start at noon and last until 3 p.m., with event attendees first gathering in the parking lot of the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.
“No violence or vandalism will be tolerated,” local protest organizer Alicia Gould said. “I don’t want anyone getting harmed or hurt at this protest. We must remain peaceful, no matter how upset we are.”
Gould is requiring all those who plan on attending the protest to wear face masks, and is reminding people to try and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others. She said participants need to respect other’s personal space and take the coronavirus crisis seriously.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said that there will be officers present at the event to help maintain the peace and control traffic.
Officers at the protest will mainly be from Temple’s Community Oriented Policing Services Unit, with others from the traffic units. Police spokesman Cody Weems said officers on the COPS unit, who regularly ride on their bicycles, do come from other units such as the SWAT team, but do not serve in that capacity when on their bicycles.
“Chief Reynolds advises he will have his COPS and traffic units on site to facilitate security and traffic control, if necessary, however, he is not anticipating any issues,” Temple Main Street Manager Dan Kelleher said in an email. “We have been advised that there will be no road closures. However, traffic will be stopped as the march progresses down the (agreed upon route).”