Temple College Circle of Support initiative

Temple College Circle of Support

The health professions programs at Temple College presented several awards in May to members of their 2021 graduating classes. Students receiving awards were:

Dental hygiene

The Highest Academic Achievement Award, given to the student with the highest grade point average over the two year curriculum: Linda T. Coker of Rosebud.

Golden Scaler Award, given to the student with outstanding clinical skills: Shandrika Johnson-Freeman  of Killeen.

Preventive Dentistry Award,  given to the student who displays the strongest commitment to preventive care: Lizabeth Benitez Jaramillo of Lockhart.

Informative Poster Presentation Award: Kayleigh A. Lawson of Temple.

Student Total Achievement Recognition Award: Katharine-Lee Quintanilla of Austin.

Diagnostic medical sonography

Academic Excellence Award: Mike Sweeney of Temple.

Clinical Excellence Award: Shelby Stidham of China Spring.

Clinical Achievement Award: Sashira Noll of Killeen.

Jennifer Graham “Big Heart” Award, given for the student exhibiting compassion and encouragement in all interactions: Shyanne Foster of Round Rock)

Vocational nursing

Caring Heart Award: Augustine Agha of Austin.

Glynda Parker Clinical Excellence Award: Robyn Colon of Waco.

Associate degree nursing

Caring Heart Award: (2-year) Daisy Olvera of McGregor.

Caring Heart Award: (Bridge) Stephanie Sumrall of Jarrell.

Anna Davis Clinical Excellence Award: Ashley Shirley of Belton) and Corey Strmiska of Taylor)

Mack Duce Nursing Excellence Award, presented by Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation Office: Sandra Mayo of Waco.

Respiratory care

Academic Achievement Award: David Thorburn of Temple.