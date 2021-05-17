The health professions programs at Temple College presented several awards in May to members of their 2021 graduating classes. Students receiving awards were:
Dental hygiene
The Highest Academic Achievement Award, given to the student with the highest grade point average over the two year curriculum: Linda T. Coker of Rosebud.
Golden Scaler Award, given to the student with outstanding clinical skills: Shandrika Johnson-Freeman of Killeen.
Preventive Dentistry Award, given to the student who displays the strongest commitment to preventive care: Lizabeth Benitez Jaramillo of Lockhart.
Informative Poster Presentation Award: Kayleigh A. Lawson of Temple.
Student Total Achievement Recognition Award: Katharine-Lee Quintanilla of Austin.
Diagnostic medical sonography
Academic Excellence Award: Mike Sweeney of Temple.
Clinical Excellence Award: Shelby Stidham of China Spring.
Clinical Achievement Award: Sashira Noll of Killeen.
Jennifer Graham “Big Heart” Award, given for the student exhibiting compassion and encouragement in all interactions: Shyanne Foster of Round Rock)
Vocational nursing
Caring Heart Award: Augustine Agha of Austin.
Glynda Parker Clinical Excellence Award: Robyn Colon of Waco.
Associate degree nursing
Caring Heart Award: (2-year) Daisy Olvera of McGregor.
Caring Heart Award: (Bridge) Stephanie Sumrall of Jarrell.
Anna Davis Clinical Excellence Award: Ashley Shirley of Belton) and Corey Strmiska of Taylor)
Mack Duce Nursing Excellence Award, presented by Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation Office: Sandra Mayo of Waco.
Respiratory care
Academic Achievement Award: David Thorburn of Temple.