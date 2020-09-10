After boats sank at a similar event in Lake Travis, Bell County residents who organized a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign will stress safety at their Saturday event on Lake Belton.
The parade is set for 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Boats will begin lining up near the Belton Dam around 3 p.m. and then, at 4 p.m., sailors will slowly travel across the lake.
Lesleigh Dunlap, a Holland resident who organized the Lake Belton boat parade, said event coordinators have asked for law enforcement to help keep the rally organized, provided safety checklists to attendees and have redeveloped their boat traffic plans.
“Everyone has to be on incredibly high alert and just know where the waves are coming from,” Dunlap said. “Be aware of the wake you’re putting off (and) make sure you do not have young children sitting on the edges.”
Safety has become important after last weekend’s Trump boat parade at Lake Travis. Five boats sank after the large number of boats in the parade caused choppy water conditions, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Three boats were recovered while another two are still submerged, according to the newspaper.
“We’re going to do our best to keep all of that from happening,” Dunlap said.
Dunlap learned a few lessons from the Lake Travis boat parade.
“We’re going to ask people to turn around in stages,” Dunlap said. “One thing that I think the Lake Travis (event) was not successful with was whenever the parade stopped, all the boats went in different directions. The rogue waves and the interlacing wakes caused a little bit of confusion.”
Boats also will be organized according to their size.
“We’re doing a certain size boat first and then a little larger boat then a little larger boat and then the largest vessels are going to be at the end,” Dunlap said. “It’s going to hopefully cause a little less chaos.”
Organizers have asked for additional game wardens and the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department’s rescue boat to be out on the lake to ensure boat operators and passengers are abiding by state laws and the event’s rules. Organizers have also tapped some attendees as captains to guide the parade and keep it going in the right direction.
“Those boats are all going to be closely supervising,” she said.
Everyone who participates in the boat parade, Dunlap said, will need to wear a life jacket just in case the worst does happen.
“Every person on the vessel must know how to operate that life jacket,” she said, explaining that going onto a lake in a boat is inherently a risk.
The Trump boat parade event will also be a chance for residents to register to vote. The Bell County Republican Party will be registering people to vote. The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.
“There will be voter registrars set up at two places there,” GOP chairman Nancy Boston previously said. “If anybody needs to register to vote, they still have time to do that.”
The parade will go on rain or shine, Dunlap said.
“We’re looking forward to a good, safe, fun event and we’re passionate and we’re patriotic,” she said. “We’re just hoping everyone can follow the rules and have a great time and support our great president.”