BELTON — A man who pleaded guilty in March to criminally negligent homicide in the Temple traffic death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Thomas Nipper was sentenced Monday.
Scott Douglas Taylor was sentenced to 14 months in state jail by Bell County 264th District Court Judge Paul LePak.
Tammy Nipper, the trooper’s wife, and daughter Amy Nipper Schmoyer read their teary statements after LePak announced the sentence — so long in coming after the Nov. 4, 2017, fiery crash that took Nipper’s life on Interstate 35 in Temple.
Schmoyer said, “You went on with your life. We had to go home and make funeral arrangements. It should have been you and not my dad.”
Tammy Nipper said, “I kept trying to wake up from the nightmare.”
She referred several times to Nipper as “her rock.”
“When Tom was killed, part of me died, too,” she said.
Taylor took the stand.
“I came here today hoping to find out how the accident happened,” he said. “I don’t remember.”
Taylor said the last thing he remembered was being in the far left lane of I-35. He doesn’t know how everything happened, but he admitted he felt “responsible.”
Witnesses said they saw Taylor’s pickup truck cross all the traffic lanes without a signal.
Nipper was conducting a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 35 when the pickup truck driven by Taylor slammed into him from behind.
Nipper’s mangled patrol car caught fire, but he was rescued from the flames and taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Nipper was pronounced dead at the hospital — the end of his 43 years as a peace officer.
Several factors were emphasized by Bell County Assistant District Attorney Steve Mike Waldman — Taylor’s lack of sleep, a long drive without enough breaks and his stress because of a child custody issue.
William John Dedrick, Taylor’s Houston-area based attorney, called witnesses to attest to Taylor’s lack of a criminal history since 1996 and his Christian lifestyle.
During his closing argument, Dedrick said his reservations about the plea bargain were like a “sledgehammer over his client’s head.”
He asked LePak to grant Taylor deferred adjudication probation.
“Being put in prison wouldn’t be justice for either family,” he said. Later, he added, “It wouldn’t do anybody any good. Please do the right thing.”
Waldman admitted Taylor wasn’t a conventional criminal, but asked LePak to send a message of deterrence — “keep your eye on the ball.”
“There is accountability, responsibility there,” Waldman said, after which he asked LePak to sentence Taylor to two years in state jail.
LePak pronounced Taylor’s guilt and gave him the 14-month state jail sentence. Taylor softly cried as he was handcuffed and led from the courtroom to await his transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice State Jail Division.