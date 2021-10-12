The Texas Education Agency awarded the Temple Independent School District with a superior rating in the 2021 Student Financial Integrity System Rating System of Texas Annual Management Report.
This rating — which is the highest possible for a school district — is based on 20 indicators within the district’s financial data from the 2019-20 school year.
“Nine of the financial indicators are graded on a pass/fail basis with TISD passing all nine of those measures,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “The other 11 indicators are scored on either a five-point or 10-point scale and TISD received 90 out of a possible 100 points on those measures.”
Kallen Vaden, the district’s chief financial officer, said these indicators show Temple ISD to be good stewards of stakeholders’ tax dollars.
“Our staff works year-round to meet those expectations,” she said. “The ... superior achievement rating validates that not only are we providing our students with a great education — we are doing so in a financially efficient and prudent manner.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott echoed that sentiment.
“It is our responsibility to be diligent stewards of taxpayer dollars,” he said. “This rating validates TISD’s deliberate efforts around transparency, efficiency and financial accounting best practices.”
The fourth-year superintendent noted how Temple ISD grades its fiscal management on the district’s ability to maintain low tax rates while providing a high-quality education.
“The efficient balance between resources and allocations is something we are constantly reviewing in Temple ISD,” Ott said. “This is a theme you will find in high-performing districts across Texas.”