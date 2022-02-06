The Temple City Council will consider multiple construction projects — including the expansion of the Temple Animal Shelter and downtown utility improvements — at a rescheduled meeting this morning.
The Council will vote Monday morning on a resolution to hire a construction manager at risk. Temple-based Cloud Construction Co. will oversee the expansion of the animal shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle.
Kiara Nowlin, city spokeswoman, said the project will add needed space and changes to the shelter.
In July, the City Council approved the issuance of $54.9 million in certificates of obligation debt. Of this money, the city set aside $2.5 million for the expansion.
Designs are still underway by Waco-based RBDR Architects, and the estimated cost of the project is still unknown
As a winter storm blew in to Central Texas last week, officials decided to reschedule the meeting since freezing conditions made travel unsafe.
The Council will meet at 10 a.m. in the chamber room at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Council members are will also look at the purchase of land needed for multiple road projects.
Dedication of the city’s soccer fields at Crossroads Park in honor of Peter den Harder, is also up for consideration.