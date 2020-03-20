A Temple man was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Harold Lewis Woodruff, 51, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury in connection with the Nov. 10 death of Amy Jean Baker, 41, a passenger in his vehicle.
The incident was investigated by Trooper Brett Blenden of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
An arrest affidavit said Woodruff drove the vehicle with a .270 alcohol level — which was obtained hours later after DPS troopers obtained a search warrant for his blood. The legal blood alcohol limit in Texas is .08. He reportedly drove about 85 mph in a zone marked for 65 mph.
Woodruff lost control of the vehicle at a curve on State Highway 53 at about 1:41 a.m. The vehicle left the road, went through a ditch, went airborne and flipped onto its roof. The vehicle then slid west on the road until it came to a stop facing east on the shoulder of the road, according to the affidavit.
Baker, a Temple resident, wore her seat belt but died at the scene of blunt force injuries.
Woodruff was injured and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment.
Woodruff remained in the Bell County Jail Friday, held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.