BELTON — The hurdles are high for developing Shanklin Road near Loop 121.
The street, as City Manager Sam Listi described it, is inadequate. Sewer service? It’s quite literally an uphill challenge. Water service, though, is easy, with lines already existing off of the loop.
Simply put: This area of Belton is not ripe for development.
And — ready or not — the Belton Independent School District is preparing plans to use its 109-acre tract off of Shanklin for a new campus, or two, in the near future. Surely once a new campus is built there, more housing developments will follow.
That pressure — plus the ongoing construction of subdivisions with nearly 1,000 new homes planned along nearby Connell Street — has pushed the city to tap Turley Associates to draft a development plan for the Shanklin-Loop 121 area.
“We’ve been having some discussions with BISD for quite some time after they … purchased this property out on Shanklin and Loop 121,” City Manager Sam Listi said, stressing that the school district sees the land, which was voluntarily annexed in late 2017, as where it may build its next campus.
“As a result of that acquisition and our discussions with them, we believe that the most recent demographics study that they presented continues to demonstrate strong, strong growth in the community,” Listi said, referring to a Templeton Demographics study that showed Belton ISD growing to more than 16,000 students by the 2029-30 school year . “We feel like it is important to do some planning in the area for future infrastructure.”
Belton ISD had an enrollment of 12,218 students in November, according to district data.
‘Trying to get ahead’
The study, the city manager explained, will take a look at traffic, water, sewer and other needs for the Shanklin Road area near the loop — which the Texas Department of Transportation plans to begin widening to four lanes next year.
“Turley did a similar study for the city of Temple for the Pea Ridge (Road) and Westfield (Boulevard) area and also designed Southwest Parkway in this vicinity,” Listi said. “They’re very familiar with this particular area so that was the reason we reached out to them.”
The plan Turley Associates will develop is expected to cost the city $70,000.
“I think it’s money well spent because I think we are all very aware of the growth in that area and even outside the city limits in Three Creeks and those other areas that will feed into a future school there,” Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter said. “I like the idea of we’re trying to get ahead and look at what possible costs we have facing us down the road.”
Three Creeks is a subdivision off of Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road. Once completed, the sprawling neighborhood is expected to have around 1,500 houses.
New homes across South Belton will feed into the school district.
“All of us have limited budgets, thus coordination and long-term planning are essential to ensure the appropriate use of taxpayer dollars,” interim Superintendent Robin Battershell said. “BISD has a great working relationship with the city. We duly recognize that this is a required symbiotic relationship.”
‘Pressure’
Councilman David K. Leigh expressed concern about the study’s scope. He wanted to know if Turley planned to do an overview or do a deep dive into what is needed.
Leigh pointed to the sewer as an example.
“Are we looking like staging it?” Leigh asked Listi. “Are they going to look at an ability like phase 1A would be sewer over this way and water this way as things move we’re now going to switch it from here to there?”
Turley, Listi responded, will include options for how to deal with sewer and water service as well as roads.
“Sewer is a little bit more challenging. The existing sewer is up in the drainage basin that goes through the (Bell County Justice Center) complex,” the city manager said. “Short term: We’re probably looking at a lift station or some kind of service to get the sewer up to that location. Long term: The water and sewer along the interstate, this area really feeds southeast. That’s where it wants to go. So we’ve got to have an interim plan and then we also have to have an ultimate plan.”
Listi stressed the development study will include a complete vision for the eventual build out of the Shanklin Road area.
“(If) the school district came forward and said we want to build an elementary school first, we want to be able to meet that need (in) five years,” he explained. “Recognizing it will be more than that, we’ve got to be able to have the ultimate solution in a timely manner.”
Leigh had a counterpoint: “But if they do it in three years, all of a sudden the green grass on the other side starts popping up with little rooftops then all of a sudden there’s a lot more pressure.”
Temple’s planning
The city of Temple has certainly felt that pressure.
Charter Oak Elementary — the newest campus in Belton ISD — opened last fall . A planned expansion of Poison Oak Road — one of the main thoroughfares to the West Temple school — was not ready.
The city of Temple is acquiring right of way along 32 properties to expand Poison Oak Road to four lanes between State Highway 317 and Old Waco Road. Once construction begins, the road work is expected to take about 18 months.
Road improvements around Lake Belton High School, 9809 Prairie View Road in West Temple, are nearly complete.
Temple recently activated a traffic light at the intersection of State Highway 317 and Prairie View Road. The light is part of Temple’s Prairie View Road improvement project that will widen the road to four lanes from FM 2483 to North Pea Ridge Road.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons previously said the project will be completed later this spring — ahead of Lake Belton High School’s August opening.