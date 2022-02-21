The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced the creation of the Julie O’Rear endowed scholarship thanks to a $1 million donation.
“This endowment will allow future college students with financial need to experience excellence in Christian higher education at UMHB,” said a news release from the university. “A generous donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, gave $1 million to UMHB from a donor-advised fund held at HighGround Advisors to endow this scholarship in honor of Julie O’Rear and her contributions to UMHB through her service as the first lady.”
Julie O’Rear, a former nursing student and volleyball player, became the first lady of the university in 2009 when her husband, Randy O’Rear, was elected as CEO and president. The two met while attending the university in the ’80s.
“I am overwhelmed and humbled by this gift,” she said in the release. “I don’t feel worthy of something like this, but it’s really cool to think about the students it’s going to help.”
An endowed scholarship ensures its perpetuity by investing the original amount and using only the gains from investments to fund scholarships.
“We typically wait a year before providing a scholarship from an endowment,” UMHB spokeswoman Ashley Smith said. “The corpus then has a complete year to grow, so there is growth to fund a scholarship without touching the corpus.”
Smith added that about 4% of the corpus of an endowment is distributed each year to help students.
“This scholarship will help several students per year with tuition, campus housing and books, depending on their individual needs,” she said.
Julie O’Rear said she was able to complete her education thanks to financial help.
“In the same way I received scholarship assistance when I came to UMHB, this endowment is going to provide financial blessings to UMHB students now and into the future,” she said. “Randy and I are just doing what God called us to do, and we love it. Looking back now, this has been God’s plan all along. He weaved all the pieces together to bring us where we are today. We are so blessed and grateful to be at UMHB.”
Randy O’Rear echoed his wife’s sentiment in the release.
“God continues to bless UMHB, and we’re incredibly grateful for how this endowment will provide scholarships for students in our undergraduate programs,” he said. “The size of this endowment gift and the spirit in which it was given to honor Julie makes this even more special.”