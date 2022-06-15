BELTON — A Belton man accused of shooting another man during a 2020 New Year’s Day altercation pleaded guilty to two felony charges.
Ricardo Mendoza, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, during a hearing Monday at the 426th District Court of Bell County presided by Judge Steven Duskie.
The charges stem from an altercation at a residence on Third Street in Belton.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department, at about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, officers found a man on Third Street with a gunshot wound and Mendoza walking nearby.
“(Mendoza) reported that a large group of individuals had arrived at his nearby home and started shooting,” the affidavit said. “The suspect stated that he returned fire with a handgun and shot (a man) in the process.”
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said, officers reviewed video from a home. The video showed a large group of people arrive at the home and shout at a man inside the house to come out.
“The individuals stay in the street and never approach the home or enter any part of the property,” the affidavit said. “The video shows the suspect exit the front door and fire multiple shots from a handgun at the group on the street.”
Mendoza continued shooting as the group ran away until he ran out of bullets, reloaded the gun, and fired a second round of shots, the affidavit said.
“Officers discovered that bullets from the suspect’s firearm penetrated two separate houses located just south of the suspect’s home,” the affidavit said. “Both of the houses were occupied at the time of the shooting (and) the bullets penetrated the exterior and interior walls of the home.”
Police interviewed the group of individuals, who said they went to the house for a fist fight between one of the group members and another man at the home, the affidavit said.
“Each witness stated that no one in the group displayed or fired a firearm,” the affidavit said.
Police found evidence on social media that the other man had invited another individual to the house for a rumble.
No charges were filed against the other man in the house.
Mendoza was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $75,000 bond on Jan. 23, 2020.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8 for sentencing.