Former Temple resident and author Bryan Burrough spoke at a Rotary Club of Temple event about growing up in the city and his most recent book Thursday.
“Thanks for having me home,” Burrough said to a packed room at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club. “We moved here to Temple in 1971. I was the first class of ninth-graders at Temple High School. I haven’t lived in here since 1979, but I’ve never missed a Christmas. I’ve never felt distant from here.”
The former Telegram paperboy continued recanting stories about growing up in town and said he was always mindful of the values of the people of the city in his writing.
“I did everything I could not to write anything that would shame the people of Temple” or upset them, Burrough said. “Apparently, in the last couple of years, I’ve let you down twice. I think the thing I’ve written recently that became a thing this summer was ‘Forget the Alamo.’”
The idea about the book, Burrough said, came after a conversation with colleagues about the other accounts about what happened at the Alamo.
“We became aware that there were two points of view about the Alamo and Texas history,” he said. “We ended writing a full-grown, what we called a ‘historiography.’ We did everything we could to … make this book friendly. If we preach this to people, that something that they care about deeply is wrong, we’re just going to turn people off. All we wanted to do was explore a handful of new ideas that made us look at (it) in a new way.”
He said the book was a deep investigation into the history of Texas related to new findings from historians and academics.
“We wrote what we thought was a darn good little book,” Burrough said. “We feared that the book would become politicized. This book struck a chord. Some people love it, and some people hate it. I was a total ‘Alamohead’ until the age of 57. I was still wearing ‘come and take it’ socks, and my point of view has shifted a little.”
The book, Burrough hopes, reopens the conversation about other ideas about what happened at the Alamo.
He’s had success with other books he’s written, including being co-author of the No. 1 New York Times best-seller “Barbarians at the Gate.” He was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and correspondent for Vanity Fair. Another book Burrough wrote, “Public Enemies,” was made into a movie starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale in 2009.