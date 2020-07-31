A Travis County man was arrested and charged after a 7-year-old Temple child said a man she knew inappropriately touched her.
Ronnie Rene Villanueva, 35, currently of Del Valle, was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The child told her mother that Villanueva inappropriately touched her at a Temple home, an arrest affidavit said.
Temple Police officers went to the home of the child and her mother on May 5 and took a report, according to an arrest affidavit.
An interview of the child by a forensic nurse at the Children’s Advocacy Center revealed Villanueva allegedly apologized and asked her not to tell anyone.
After an investigation by the Temple Police Department Special Crimes Unit, the warrant was issued July 15 for Villanueva’s arrest by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Deputies from Travis County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested Villanueva.
Villanueva was booked Wednesday into the Bell County Jail, where he remained Friday held on a $150,000 bond for the second-degree felony.