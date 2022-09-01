BELTON – The hours of operation for the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector and Vehicle Registration offices will change beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. All four locations will be affected, according to a news release from James Stafford, Bell County public information officer.
Tax and vehicle registration offices to change hours of operation
