A probable cause affidavit obtained Friday by the Telegram details just how a trail of evidence found by the Texas Rangers led them to the suspect who reportedly tampered with a body of a missing man — that of Harvey Huber, 50, of Bartlett.
Huber was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Jimmy Allen Tschoerner, 47, reportedly tampered with Huber’s body, knowing the homicide was committed, the affidavit said. He intentionally altered, destroyed and concealed Huber’s body in a tarp and hid it in a drainage tunnel Feb. 25 in Williamson County.
Through several interviews, Texas Ranger Reid Rackley learned Huber stayed at his shop and drank with several of his friends. At some point during the evening, Huber argued with one person there, reportedly about religion. The argument got heated. The man who argued with Huber left on foot after he said Huber told him to leave.
Timeline
That same man told a woman he wanted to talk to Tschoerner. A phone call between the two men lasted three minutes and 39 seconds, the affidavit said.
Video surveillance showed a white flatbed tow truck that first passed Huber’s shop, but then drove up to it. The lights on the tow truck went off at 9:47 p.m. Tschoerner told Rackley that Huber was in the shop and was “extremely irate and ranting.” Tschoerner said he left but wouldn’t say where he went. He told Rackley to check the GPS.
The tow truck was seen again at 10:45 p.m., the report said. It was being driven in the direction of the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road. An object the size of a human corpse was seen on the back of the wrecker.
A large brown and silver tarp was missing from a Honda sedan that also was missing from Huber Auto Repair. Pieces of that tarp were found next to the Honda that had been reported missing, Rackley said.
Blood, bone evidence
When examined, the back and side of the white tow truck Tschoerner drove Feb. 25 had stains that tested positive for human blood.
Data from Tschoerner’s cellphone indicated the tow truck had been at a private property that had a large tunnel entrance to the property. Rackley walked through the tunnel and saw a large stain at the tunnel’s entrance. That stain showed it was human blood, the affidavit said.
Multiple bloodstains were found, as well as two items consistent with human bone. More tarp pieces were found.
Also found was a dragging pattern for a heavy object that was taken into the drainage tunnel. More blood and bone fragments were found, as well as pieces of a tarp.
Surprise relationship
During the investigation, it was discovered through cellphone records that Huber’s wife, Melissa Crawford-Huber, had an ongoing sexual relationship with Tschoerner since about May 2019. A photo of his wife and Tschoerner together was sent to Huber about seven hours before he disappeared, the report said.
The next morning, Huber’s wife met Tschoerner at the entrance to the tunnel.
Based on the blood patterns, the bone fragments and the amount of blood found, Rackley believes Huber is dead, he said in the affidavit. He said it’s possible that when they met there, most of Huber’s remains were still in the tunnel.
Tschoerner told Crawford-Huber that Huber was missing.
A criminal history check of Tschoerner showed he was a convicted felon in Kansas for aggravated robbery, kidnapping, solicitation to murder and attempted rape.
Tschoerner was in the Williamson County Jail on Friday, held in lieu of a $500,000 bond. Tampering with physical evidence — a corpse — is a second-degree felony.
No one has been arrested and charged with Huber’s death.