A Cameron man who probably drowned was found at about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Little River near Bryant Station Bridge, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
The body of Sammy Salazar, 58, was found by the Morgan’s Point Resort dive team. His body was found in about 10 feet of water, White said.
Although White believes the drowning was accidental, he requested an autopsy to confirm it. Milam County Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher performed the inquest. The autopsy will be performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin.
Salazar had been at the river with two friends.
Witnesses said someone who was swimming went under water downstream from the bridge and didn’t resurface, White said.
Bartlett and Buckholts volunteer fire departments, along with Milam County and game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, went to the area and searched with boats donated by volunteers. The search lasted five hours Thursday.
The search restarted at about 9 a.m. Friday with dive team joining the effort, White said.
The incident will be investigated pending the autopsy results.
The dive team was familiar with the area where Salazar was located, White said. He confirmed for the Telegram that the drowning occurred in the area where a 30-year-old man drowned while swimming at Bryant Station Bridge in May 2011.
That man, Brandon Everage, was a Granger resident who had played on the University of Oklahoma’s 2000 national championship team.