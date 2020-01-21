BELTON — Lines for vehicle registration at Bell County offices might get shorter with a new queue system launching Wednesday.
The Tax Assessor-Collector’s office — which oversees vehicle registration — announced it will launch an online line management system called QLess this week.
Residents will be able to schedule an appointment on the Bell County Vehicle Registration’s website, on their smartphones and in person at kiosks at the county annexes in Belton, Temple and Killeen.
Residents will receive text message updates informing them of their place in line, their estimated wait time and when it is time to return to the annex for their appointment.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke expects the new app to eliminate lines and reduce wait times when people visit county vehicle registration offices.
“We are committed to improving the experience we offer at Bell County Vehicle Registration,” Luedeke said. “Smart technology solutions like QLess are a huge benefit for our customers and our organization. By improving how customers experience wait times, we also provide a more productive and positive environment for our staff members.”
The Bell County Commissioners Court, in August, approved the QLess system as part of their 2020 budget. The system costs $14,400 annually, with a $2,500 setup fee.
Several large private and public organizations — including the University of Texas at Austin, Baylor Scott & White Health and several government offices in Michigan, Kansas and Nevada — use QLess.
“With a mission to free consumers from waiting in line, we are pleased to partner with Bell County Vehicle Registration, helping the organization take a major leap forward with its customer service,” Kevin Grauman, the CEO of the Pasadena, California-based QLess. “We alleviate stress and greatly improve the customer experience, and I’m proud that our software is being used in such a meaningful and impactful manner to eliminate waiting in line. There is absolutely no need for anyone to physically wait in line anymore.”
Luedeke said residents can start using the new system Wednesday morning for the annexes in Belton and Temple and Wednesday afternoon for the annex in Killeen.
Visit http://bit.ly/2GdAD9z to set up an appointment at the Bell County Annex in Belton.
Visit http://bit.ly/36dlAay to reserve a spot at the Bell County Annex in Temple.
Visit http://bit.ly/2RF0iNA to save your place in line at the Bell County Annex in Killeen.