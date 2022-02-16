A Cedar Park man was sentenced to 12 months in prison Wednesday for impersonating a federal officer in order to obtain Fentanyl patches from a Temple pharmacy.
Jonathan Jefferson Ferris, 53, was found guilty by a federal jury of two counts of impersonating a federal officer on June 29, according to a news release.
“Evidence presented during trial revealed that on multiple occasions in July and August 2019, Ferris entered a pharmacy in Temple looking to fill an out-of-state prescription for Fentanyl patches,” a U.S. Justice Department news release said. “Ferris always identified himself to the pharmacy employee as an out-of-town FBI agent on temporary assignment. Ferris wore a lanyard with a fake FBI identification card attached and used fraudulent documentation purportedly from the FBI to support his request for filling the Fentanyl prescriptions.”
U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs announced the sentence.
The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier.