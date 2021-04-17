Temple-area campaign signs with black and gold lettering proclaim: “Vote Yes.”
The signs support Temple College’s $124.9 million bond proposal to expand and update campus facilities that voters will decide May 1.
Early voting for the bond election begins Monday.
The proposal calls for a major expansion of the school’s Health Sciences Center to address a shortage of health care workers and improve several college buildings that are 50 to 60 years old.
“If approved, the new facilities could be completed by 2026 when Temple College will be celebrating its 100th anniversary,” TC President Christy Ponce said. “These campus advancements would represent an important milestone in Temple College’s history of being trusted for generations and building for the future.”
Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, said the organization is urging residents to approve the measure as a way to improve educational options and add to economic development efforts.
“Temple College has used its resources wisely,” Henry wrote in the Chamber’s April 2 Focus on Business. “This bond proposal provides needed improvements in a financially respons- ible manner and will be overseen by the Temple College board of trustees, all of whom unanimously support this bond proposal.”
Officials said the bond proposal would aid Temple College — which serves more than 5,000 students — in several ways:
nImprove college facilities with new technology and tools since many lack modern upgrades and have mechanical and electrical systems that will need to be replaced soon.
nIncrease capacity of its health care training programs, including doubling the size of its nursing program, as the school works to address worker shortages in Central Texas.
nExpand education offerings through a University Center that allows TC students to earn bachelor’s or master’s degrees on campus through its university partners.
nFund a Workforce Training Center to serve as an economic driver by providing career, technology and workforce training for high-demand, high-wage career opportunities.
nImprove campus safety with better lighting and long-term growth parking.
“Temple College helps create a skilled workforce that attracts new business to the area, with a positive economic impact of millions of dollars to our community,” Ponce said.
Taxpayer impact
The bond proposal calls for a tax rate increase of $.0545 to the current tax rate of $0.1837 per $100 of assessed property value. For the owner of a home valued at $200,000, the area’s increasing average, the bond would cost about $73.68 a year, or $6.14 per month.
For the owner of a home valued at $100,000, the yearly cost would be about $43.56.
The bond would not impact those 65 years or older who have applied for and received a tax rate freeze on their homesteads, the college said.
Since Temple is a major business and distribution hub, more than 50% of taxes for the bond will be paid by area commercial and industrial businesses, not by residents, the college said.
Facility upgrades
The bond calls for the expansion and upgrade of existing facilities to relieve overcrowded classrooms, including these major projects:
nHealth Sciences Center expansion, which would cost up to about $26 million, would fund needed facilities for learning, training and clinical education.
nTemple College Main Building upgrade as a multipurpose facility with classrooms and support services, including University Center, Workforce Training Center and Student Enrollment Services. That project would cost about $65.3 million.
nVisual Arts Center expansion at a cost of about $10 million. The current facility is not functional, is outdated and has limited capacity.
nCampus Services Center, which would house maintenance, police, infrastructure and other departments, at a cost of about $6.2 million. The center would be on the east side of the campus.
“Temple College is training students for a global economy, and we need the facilities and technology to prepare students for 21st century careers,” Ponce said. “Temple College would also like to expand its Health Sciences Center to build capacity in each of our health care programs to address the shortage in health care workers.”
Early voting
Voters can cast early ballots for the Temple College $124.9 million bond election at two locations:
- Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St., Temple
- Temple College’s One College Centre, 2600 S. 1st St., Temple
The voting sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27. Election Day is May 1.