Two Nolanville brothers — Robert Ray Ferguson, 31, and Charles Ferguson, 23 —were indicted this week for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bell County deputies were sent Jan. 19 to a robbery in the 200 block of Rosemont Drive near Belton. The deputies saw several men run away. One appeared to carry an AR-15, an arrest affidavit said.
Three men were found hiding — the Ferguson brothers and another man. The man found hiding with the Fergusons later waived his rights and told the officers how the robbery occurred, the affidavit said.
A woman said she and others came to visit friends. She drove up, saw the three men, and one opened the door where a man sat and hit the man in the head with a firearm. The other two men talked to her and took her car keys.
She recognized one man as CJ Ferguson, according to the affidavit.
Blood was still coming from the man’s head when officers went inside the house. He said the men came to his house to buy some items, left, came back and robbed him. He was hit in the head several times.
During the robbery, one man fired his gun, and the officers found a shell casing.
Warrants for the arrests of Charles Ferguson and Robert Ferguson were issued Jan. 20 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.