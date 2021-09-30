Fifteen Temple Police officers and additional security remained staged at Temple High School on Thursday, the day after students protested in support of a transgender student.
A threat spread on social media Thursday morning was determined to be “unfounded” and “not credible,” district spokesman Jon Wallin said.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said the additional security measures implemented by the district will remain in place Friday as well.
“Today is very calm, not a single disruption at this point,” Ott told the Telegram. “We have TPD at every access point to check vehicles.”
On Wednesday, dozens of students participated in a peaceful protest during third period. Students marched around the school and carried rainbow-decorated flags and signs in support of LGBTQ rights.
A 16-year-old transgender student posted online that a teacher said the student could not use the female restroom or locker room.
Temple Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said 15 officers were on campus Wednesday and Thursday. An officer was also posted the roundabout near the high school Wednesday.
“During the protest, there were no issues,” she said. “In collaboration with Temple ISD, our School Resource Officers, along with additional security, remained on campus out of an abundance of caution to monitor the situation to ensure the demonstration remained peaceful.”
Ott said there was one incident — a fight — on campus Wednesday.
“There was one unrelated fight yesterday, but it was not associated with the protest,” the fourth-year superintendent said.
Safety measures that will remain in place to ensure the safety of its students include:
• Additional security officers on campus
• Temple PD presence both inside and outside the building
• Scheduled classroom holds (where students remain in the classroom but instruction continues)
• The campus will be closed for lunch and students cannot leave the campus.
Some students were picked up early by their parents, the district said.
“Today has been very calm and there have been no disruptions,” Wallin said in a statement. “We are aware of threats that have been circulating on social media and those have been investigated by TPD and are unfounded and not credible.”
“We want to assure you that safety and security are our first priority at Temple High School.”
Christine Parks, TISD chief of communications and community relations, said students involved in the protest and other disruptive activities could be disciplined under the Student Code of Conduct.
“We cannot comment on specific disciplinary actions as student actions during this protest could have violated the code of conduct in a variety of ways such as leaving a classroom without permission to being absent from a class to disrupting the educational environment,” Parks said in a statement. “Based on the level of involvement and circumstances for each student, the consequences could range from receiving an unexcused absence to detention or in-school suspension based on the severity of the actions.”