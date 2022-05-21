The Temple Literacy Council, a local nonprofit organization that promotes literacy and reading, was awarded a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The $2,000 grant was announced earlier this month in a news release by the foundation. More than $466,000 in grants was distributed to Texas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools as part of an $8.2 million literacy effort in 47 states, according to a news release.
“Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to serving teachers and students across the nation,” Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, said in a news release. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation believes everyone should have access to programs that help strengthen reading and build critical literacy skills, and teachers should have the tools needed for quality classroom instruction. We are proud to offer grants to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that help increase access to education and inspire innovation, helping to build brighter futures for all families.”
Temple Literacy Council has provided services, including free tutoring, as well as jointly sponsoring the regular Books for Lunch event held at the Temple Public Library. The organization is supported entirely by donations by individuals, groups and organizations as well as grants from foundations.
The Temple grant was the lone award for Bell County.
Last year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded a $3,000 grant to Hector P. Garcia Elementary in Temple to help improve childhood literacy.