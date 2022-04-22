Work continues on Temple’s Outer Loop Project with traffic lane changes, city officials said.
On Thursday, traffic from Wendland Road to McLane Parkway was shifted to two-way traffic on the newly-constructed south lanes of the Outer Loop Project (Moores Mill Road and Old Howard Road). The traffic change will last for about five months.
Two lanes of traffic are available: one for eastbound traffic and one for westbound traffic.
Additionally, the intersection of Cedar Creek Road and Old Howard Road has closed, but is expected to reopen in about one month, according to a city of Temple news release.
Detours are in place and access to residential areas and businesses will be maintained. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
These traffic impacts are related to Phase II of the Outer Loop North Project.
Residents with questions about the project can contact the city of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.