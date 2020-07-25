BELTON — Mayor Marion Grayson noticed something interesting during a recent presentation.
Dave Covington — the chairman of a 10-person committee tasked with proposing amendments to the city of Belton’s charter, the document that forms the local government — had explained a proposal that would end the direct election of mayor by voters.
Covington’s father, Jim Covington, was the first mayor elected by Belton voters.
“I will tell you the irony in that whole change is that your daddy was the one that wanted (voters) to elect the mayor,” Grayson, only the second person voters directly elected mayor, said, with a chuckle and adding her predecessor was on the committee that pushed for the change.
Prior to 2006, the Belton City Council appointed one of its members as mayor.
“The irony is not lost on me,” Covington said.
That suggestion is one of five proposed amendments to Belton’s charter that could be on the Nov. 3 ballot. The City Council on Tuesday will hold a second public hearing on the proposals and consider placing the propositions on the ballot.
The proposed amendments include Council members appointing the mayor; changing the current two-year term to three years and assigning each member to a place; filling City Council vacancies; flexibility in the Council election date; and changing the site of Belton’s polling place.
“The two items of highest significance are three-year terms versus two-year terms and appointment of the mayor versus election of the mayor,” Covington said. “Each of those items have numerous second- and third-order effects, so the charter review committee has spent hours discussing the pros and cons as well as what each of these things might mean down the road.”
The Council-appointed charter review committee members were Covington, a planning and zoning commissioner; Alton McCallum, the vice chairman and the Belton Police chaplain; Brett Baggerly, also a planning commissioner; Brandon Bozon, the city’s former finance director; Daniel Bucher, a parks board member running for the City Council; Jane Dominguez; Jeannie Pittman; and Councilmen Dan Kirkley, David K. Leigh and Craig Pearson.
Appointing the mayor
The mayor appointment proposal would be Proposition B on the November ballot, if the Belton Council gives voters the chance to consider it later this year.
If voters approve it, the mayor would be appointed annually by a majority vote of the Council members and would serve a one-year term.
“This is the way it used to be in Belton,” Covington said. “It’s my understanding that 15 years ago, the charter was changed from appointment of mayor to election of mayor in an effort to encourage more involvement in that position and to give the citizens a more direct say in who the mayor would be. However, since that change, there has never been a contested election for the mayoral position.”
No one challenged Jim Covington, Grayson and current Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter, the sole mayoral candidate in November, to be the city’s top elected official.
“Serving as mayor requires a bigger time commitment than serving on Council,” Covington said. “The charter review committee discussed at length the possibility that more people might be willing to serve in the mayoral role if they only had to commit to one year at a time.”
Covington acknowledged this proposition’s potential pessimistic perception.
“A potential negative to adopting this proposition would be that the public could feel like they have less control because they’re not directly electing the mayor,” the committee chairman said.
Longer terms, places
Proposition A would increase the Belton Council’s two-year term to three years. Elections would occur every year, with each seat staggered so either two or three positions are on the ballot each year.
“If three-year terms are adopted, state law requires that Council members be elected to either districts or places, and can no longer be elected the way we do it now, which is at-large with a plurality of votes,” Covington said.
The committee considered geographic districts, such as those used by the Temple City Council and the Belton Independent School District board of trustees.
“Nobody on the Charter Review Committee is in favor of geographic districts at this time,” Covington said. “We feel like Belton is not big enough to benefit from it. Further, we all agreed that a sense of unity and community is fostered when each Council member represents every citizen of Belton and not just citizens from their neighborhood.”
Instead of single-member districts, the proposal would have each Council member fill an at-large place numbered one to seven.
“In an election, incumbents could be challenged individually in a head-to-head election rather than as an entire group,” Covington said. “In order to win an election for a council place, a candidate must obtain a majority of the votes for that place.”
Currently, the top vote-getters win seats on the Belton Council. For example, two seats are up for grabs in November. Three candidates — incumbent Guy O’Banion, Bucher and resident Cindy Black — are seeking the positions. Only the top two vote-getters will go on to become a Council member.
“If three or more candidates run for a single place, and a majority of the votes is not obtained by a candidate, then a runoff election would occur between the two candidates who receive the most votes,” Covington said.
Councilman John Holmes supported the term limit proposal.
“I’m excited about the proposition,” Holmes said, explaining it would mean more time for a Council member to learn and do their job before having to seek re-election.
A three-year term, Covington said, would bring more continuity to the City Council and allow for members to oversee the implementation of long-term projects.
Holmes was surprised by the addition of places, but he welcomed it.
“When I saw that, it made it so much better for the public,” Holmes said.
If voters adopt Propositions A and B, Carpenter would still serve his two-year term as mayor because this year’s election was called under the current charter.
“Following the 2022 general election, or if a vacancy arises in the office before then, the mayor will be appointed by the council,” Covington said.
Other propositions
The three remaining propositions are clarification or clean-up amendments.
Proposition C would clarify how Belton Council vacancies are filled and would only be applied if voters approve three-year terms.
The proposal is two-fold. First, if more than a year remains for the vacated seat, it would be filled in the next election. And, if less than a year remains, the City Council can appoint a qualified resident to the seat.
Proposition D would allow the city of Belton to move its Council election date — if the Texas Legislature changes a 2016 law that prevents cities from moving their election dates. If that happens, the Council would only be allowed to change the election date once every five years.
“This proposition would put the city in a position that if state law changes again and allows cities to change their general election dates then the City Council could change the city’s election date to a uniform election date other than the one in May, again most likely November,” Covington said. “It would not require the Council to make the change, but it would give them the opportunity to do so.”
This year’s Council election is November because Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed cities to move their May elections to the fall because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Proposition E is a clean-up item and would allow the city to designate its polling place in its election order, Covington said. Currently, Belton’s charter requires City Hall, 333 Water St., to be the polling place for city elections.