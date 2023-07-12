The city of Belton could have a budget of around $47.8 million for fiscal year 2024 after City Council members discussed the proposed figure during a meeting on Tuesday.
It would mark an 11% increase in total resources and an 11.2% increase in total expenditures from fiscal year 2023.
“We’ve had three workshops to get to this point and as we’ve done that, we’ve taken your input and incorporated that into the proposed budget that you’ve seen tonight,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “Tonight starts the official clock for adoption of the budget.”
Those changes from earlier versions included increasing general fund revenues and City Council division expenditures by $15,000 after moving visitor center contributions into the general fund, adding two additional firefighters at a cost of $162,720, and increasing the capital outlay in the parks-facilities division by $45,000 to acquire a vehicle for a new maintenance technician position.
“We’re going to add a maintenance technician position and as we did that we forgot to put a vehicle for the guy to ride around in and do his work. So that’s what that $45,000 is for,” Rodgers said.
The proposed fiscal year 2024 budget also includes projects outlined in Belton’s fiscal year 2024-2028 Capital Improvements Program, which city staff presented to council members last month.
“It provides a framework for the recognition of capital obligations and the impact of capital projects on future operating budgets,” Rodgers said. “A total of $76.4 million of capital projects has been identified for the next five years.”
In fiscal year 2024, $30.7 million could be attributed to the Capital Improvements Program: $180,000 for public safety projects, $2.3 million for parks and recreation projects, $9.7 million for streets and sidewalk projects, $443,700 for special and general projects and $18.1 million for utility projects, according to project detail sheets.
A comprehensive proposed fiscal year 2024 budget packet can be accessed online at bit.ly/3p3l91Q by clicking on the packet for the July 11 meeting and scrolling down to agenda item No. 11.
“Capital project funds are excluded from presentation because they are not part of the annual process,” a city of Belton staff report said. “Appropriations for capital projects are made on a project basis and carry over until the project is completed.”
During the meeting, Rodgers emphasized how property tax revenue could change if certified values vary significantly from their projections and/or a different tax is proposed by City Council.
For now, his current projection for the no-new revenue rate is $0.5422 per $100 of taxable value. The current tax rate is $0.5850.
“I don’t know if that’s what it’s going to be but this is my guess,” Rogers said.
The Tax Appraisal District of Bell County will publish its certified tax roll on July 24, while Belton is expected to propose a fiscal year 2024 tax rate on Aug. 8; hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget and strategic plan on Aug. 22; hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 tax rate on Sept. 12; and adopt the fiscal year 2024 strategic plan, budget, fee schedule and tax rate on Sept. 12.
“Mike, appreciate your work and all of the department heads for getting us to this point,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said. “I think we’ve got a really, really good budget able to do a lot of things.”