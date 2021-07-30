Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds set his department on a mission to fundraise “as much (money) as possible” for the Special Olympics of Texas during its annual Tip A Cop event on Thursday at Texas Roadhouse.
On Friday, Reynolds told the Telegram they accomplished their goal with $5,401 raised in just a few hours — nearly $2,600 more than what was raised in 2019.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to participate in Tip A Cop and support such a great cause,” Reynolds said. “Last night would not have been possible without the support and generosity we received from our community.”
Reynolds, who repeatedly expressed his gratitude to all the citizens who came out in support of athletes, said the event is a long-standing relationship between the Temple Police Department and the Special Olympics of Texas.
Throughout the evening, about a dozen Temple Police officers waited tables and collected tips at Texas Roadhouse with civilian staff assisting through T-shirt sales.
Michael Smith, the owner of the Temple Texas Roadhouse location, said the Tip A Cop partnership with the Temple Police Department is a fantastic way to pledge support to the Special Olympics of Texas.
“I’ve been the owner for three years and this is looking to be the most successful one so far,” he told the Telegram. “I feel like a lot of times the Special Olympics team gets thrown off to the side … so having events like this, which brings awareness to the community, is a great thing for everyone involved,” he said.
Further contributions can be made online at givebutter.com/TIPACOP_NORTH/temple1.