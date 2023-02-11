LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Engines roared Saturday as four category “no prep” races were held at the Little River Dragway.
Established in the 1950s, the historic races have become a community staple for friends and families to watch and participate in.
“The hope is to bring in a lot of street racers off of the street and onto the track where it’s safer,” Mike Garvin, general manager of Little River Dragway, said. “This event is just like a festival or rodeo. It’s family friendly, too, which is why kids 12 and under get in for free. We really just want people to enjoy themselves when they’re here.”
With the races going from noon to dark, spectators had the option of coming and going as they please from the Dragway, 13550 State Highway 95 south of Little River-Academy.
Darla McEnroe brought her camper and several snacks for her grandchildren while they enjoy a day at the track.
“I’ve been coming for a little over 20 years. I think that’s why I’m losing my hearing,” McEnroe joked. “Now I take my grandkids and we just have a good time lounging and watching the races. It’s a family tradition.”
For others staying who have not prepared in the way McEnroe was, food and drinks could be purchased at a concession stand on the grounds, and restrooms were available.
Typically, racetracks are treated with rubber and glue to provide better friction for the vehicles. “No prep” races such as this one come with a warning and can take place rain or shine. The roads are “as is,” according to Garvin. Fortunately for the racers this time around, the sunny 50 degree weather only brought cold winds. An ambulance was on standby in case of an emergency.
“It can be dangerous, but we have not really had any serious injuries that I know of,” Eugene Hernandez, gatekeeper of the event, said. “Just a couple of guardrail-to-guardrail accidents.”
Eugene and his daughter Celia have been gatekeepers of the track for the past three years. Together, they monitor who comes in and who goes out.
With a lot of regulars, Celia is able to recognize almost everyone.
“I consider a lot of these racers family. I know them by name and they know me,” she said. “That’s a real benefit to us being in such a small area.”
Regulars such as Chris Sievert have attended the races almost their entire lives.
Sievert participates in the races and even has won a few of them. He says the Dragway was the center of many of his fondest childhood memories.
“My grandparents and parents raced here. I have a picture of my mother from the ’70s, pregnant, on the starting line,” Sievert said. “I’ve seen so many generations come by over the years and it’s really cool.”
The races were divided by four classes to level the playing field. The four were slow car races with 43 participants, modern street with 13, small tire with 19, and small bike with 9, respectively. They all pitch in money to the pot for the winners to split.
While winning money is the driving factor for some racers, others such as Luis Jimenez and Jerry Manzanares, who are participating in the small bike category, just like the sport and race for bragging rights.
“It’s my second time coming here to race. I normally just take my bike through back roads,” Jimenez said. “An event like this is something everyone from everywhere can come to. We all love to do it.”