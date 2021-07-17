Physicians aren’t the only medical personnel expected to have shortfalls in the future. Texas Health & Human Services also said the state will have fewer pharmacists, medical support staff and nurses than needed.
Texas Health & Human Services projects a shortage of most nurse types by 2032. The supply of licensed vocational nurses, registered nurses and certified nurse-midwives will fall short of demand, but the supplies of nurse practitioners and certified nurse anesthetists are expected to exceed demand every year through 2032.
The number of LVNs in Texas is expected to reach 79,179 by 2032, but with growing demand there will be a shortage of nearly 13,000 nurses. This year, the state actually has more than enough LVNs to meet demand, but by 2025 the surplus will become a deficit that will more than double by 2032, according to projections.
In 2032, the state is expected to have 40,000 more registered nurses than it does today, but demand is projected to outpace that growth. The RN deficit in 11 years will be 57,012.
Texas Health & Human Services said the largest demand for both LVNs and RNs in the future will be in the inpatient hospital setting.
In 2018, there were 20,922 nurse practitioners in Texas. That number is expected to climb 117.3 percent to 45,462 in 2032, leaving a surplus of 19,271, according to the report.
Schools such as Temple College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor are working to help fill the projected nursing vacancies.
“We started expanding our associate degree nursing program in 2017 and had a five-year goal of doubling enrollment in the program,” said Tracey Cooper, TC’s executive director of nursing. “We hit that goal a year early and now we’re out of room. The bond that passed this spring will allow us to continue to grow and help meet health care needs.”
Pharmacists are another health care profession expected to have personnel shortfalls.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the outlook for the pharmacist job market is dim. While the expected average growth rate for all occupations over the next 10 years is 4%, pharmacist employment is projected to decline.