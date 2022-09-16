Temple Fire & Rescue will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fire Station No. 7, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
During the event, light food and refreshments will be offered while attendees tour the station and get to know their local firefighters.
“This event is for the whole family, and all ages are welcome,” city spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “Temple Fire and Rescue will also use this opportunity to collect donations — new and unopened toys or monetary donations — for their annual Rescue Elves program.”
The fire station is located at the intersection of West Adams and South Montpark Road near West Temple Community Park.