Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on poverty and homelessness.
A project that started by serving sandwiches and boxes of chicken out of the trunk of a car has grown into a huge enterprise that feeds more than 160 people every day and provides countless services to Temple’s homeless population.
It all started in 2010 after Martha’s Kitchen, Temple’s only free meal center for those in need, was shut down for a variety of reasons. The Salvation Army had started constructing a new facility on Avenue G, but it was months away from completion.
“Someone started bringing sandwiches down to Avenue G in the back of their car and passing them out,” said Casey Mooney, operations manager of Feed My Sheep. “It grew from there as more community members stepped forward and got involved. The Salvation Army let us use an old food truck, then this building became available. Feed My Sheep was born.”
“We served Church’s chicken for the first few weeks,” he said, laughing. “We passed out a lot of chicken, but we haven’t missed a single day since we started. We provide meals for the hungry every day.”
Feed My Sheep has become a regular feeding stop for Temple’s homeless and low-income residents, but Mooney points out that everyone is welcome at the Avenue G facility.
“We have coffee and donuts Monday through Friday, and a hot breakfast on Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “We’ve started a baking program, and we are making fresh muffins and bread right here in our kitchen.”
The center also serves a hot meal every day at lunch, and visitors are welcome to grab a sandwich sack for later. The Salvation Army just down the street serves a hot supper.
“Our purpose is to feed those who are hungry physically, spiritually and emotionally,” Mooney said. “I think we do that. We provide many services to help those who are down, and we offer Bible studies and addiction recovery groups.”
The kitchen at Feed My Sheep is a busy place. When the staff isn’t cooking breakfast, lunch or pastries, clients use the facilities to produce delicacies such as raspberry chipotle jam, peach preserves, pickled okra, and sweet and spicy pickles.
“We set up booths at local farmers markets and festivals to sell our goods,” Mooney said. “If a person makes something that is sold at market, they keep the money. If a group makes a product that is sold, we usually save up to buy something we need such as a sewing machine.”
The Feed My Sheep campus includes help centers for men and women, plus a resource center and more. The agency will soon grow to include a recovery house, a greenhouse and coffee roasting program.
“Vista Church has purchased a 1,000-square-foot metal building that is downtown, and it will be moved to our campus,” said Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep. “We will convert it into a greenhouse and grow spices, herbs, tomatoes and all sorts of produce. We will use some here in the kitchen, and we will sell some at markets.”
Feed My Sheep, Temple Bible Church, First Baptist and Vista Church are teaming up to purchase a house just north of the campus to convert into a Sunrise Center.
“The center will be used for mental health programs and for our recovery meetings,” Stegall said. “MHMR will have an office there, and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will have offices and provide counseling, social work and occupational therapy. We should have the purchase finalized this week, and we hope to have it open by July 1.”
Mooney said the Sunrise Center will be home to drug and alcohol recovery programs such as Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous and Celebrate Recovery.
“The goal is to have some sort of recovery group meeting every night, Monday through Friday,” he said.
Stegall said Feed My Sheep is about to start roasting its own coffee to serve and sell.
“We want to create opportunities that people can be passionate about,” he said. “We will start very soon — the roaster will arrive this week.”
“We are also working on a series of podcasts that should launch in March,” he said. “We will have a weekly story of a person who comes to Feed My Sheep, plus we will have weekly discussions about the role of churches in modern day life.”
A women’s center — The Well — provides a day center for homeless women and offers showers, washers and dryers, toilets, personal toiletries and sewing. Women can even come in for haircuts or help trimming their nails.
“A lot of our clients are pretty much on the street or in a tent city,” said Ellen Romans, supervisor of The Well. “We have a few lockers where they can store items they can’t carry with them.”
The Well and the Locker Room for men are not shelters but escapes from life on the streets for a few hours.
Before The Well house was remodeled, women and men shared space in The Locker Room (the men’s counterpart to The Well). It was open two days a week for the women and two days a week for the men.
“It’s good they are separate,” Ellen emphasized. “The Well is a safe haven for women. The women can get off the street, have Bible study, have lunch together and they don’t have to be bothered. It’s peaceful. A lot of bad things happen on the streets.”
The Resource Center provides guidance on getting ID cards, and starting March 6, the facility will begin issuing Feed My Sheep photo IDs.
“We already have the machine and we’ve started gathering information,” Stegall said. “We just need to take their photos and let the machine make the cards.”
“Having identification is so important,” Stegall said. “People come in here with nothing, and it’s hard to get them the help they need if they can’t prove who they are. Our IDs will put their names and photos together on a card.”
“Getting a government ID is not a quick process and it got a lot harder after 9-11,” he said. “Sometimes we have to get medical records or arrest records that have photos and birth dates. That can help get a birth certificate. People need ID to get government assistance, jobs, just about everything. You can’t even rent a post office box without an ID. We have about 200 boxes here so folks can get mail.”
Both Stegall and Mooney emphasized that Feed My Sheep is more than a place that helps the homeless.
“We are more than that,” Mooney said. “We are here for the community. Not all of our clients are homeless. Anyone can eat here, and we encourage that. It’s a free meal and we welcome community involvement. Every day, the meal is served by a different church, organization or business. We want the community involved.”